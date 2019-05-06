Deals you can score during National Nurses Week

Thank you for all you do, nurses!

We’re not the only ones saying it. Nurses everywhere are being recognized this week, as National Nurses Day is Monday and National Nurses Week runs May 6 to May 12.

In 1993, it was the American Nurses Association that declared this week in early May as the national week to celebrate and elevate the nursing profession.

If you are a nurse or you know a nurse, you’ll definitely want to make sure you or others know about the following deals you can score around town.

-- Cinnabon: The company is celebrating National Nurses Week from Monday through Saturday. Nurses who show their health care ID badge can receive a free MiniBon roll or a four-count of BonBites. The deal is valid at participating Cinnabon bakeries in the United States.

-- Sonny’s BBQ: In honor of National Nurses Day, any nurse who shows a valid ID can receive a complimentary Pork Big Deal all day long Monday when they visit any of Sonny’s 100 locations. The promotion is good for one deal per nurse, dine-in only.

-- Amazon: Need some nursing books? Amazon is giving out some free copies, if you have a Kindle, for a limited time. Get the details here.

-- MOD Pizza: At the fast-casual, artisan-style pizza eatery, the company is running a buy one, get one offer Sunday, May 12, to anyone with a valid nurse ID.

-- Texas de Brazil: At this restaurant, you can get a “heroes discount,” as they call it, any time. Texas de Brazil offers a 20% discount for service members, EMS and teachers on dinner and lunch prices (salad area-only, too). The promotion is valid once you show a badge or ID.

-- Uniform Advantage: Through May 14, nurses can take up to 50% off online. More details can be found here.

Know about any other details we missed? Email us.

