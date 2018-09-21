Family escapes Daytona Beach house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A family of six escaped a house fire early Friday in Volusia County.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 1 a.m. on Shangri La Drive near Beville Road and Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

The blaze gutted the front room of the home.

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived. Four adults and two children safely escaped. A dog and a bird died in the fire, according to the family

"I've never seen a fire this big in my life," a family member said.

The fire was extinguished, and officials credited the homeowner for quickly getting everyone out of the home.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

A fire scorches a house in Daytona Beach.

Watch News 6 for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.