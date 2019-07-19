1-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Daytona Beach; police search for suspect

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said a 1-year-old is dead after a hit-and-run Thursday.

Capri said officers were called to the 400 block of North Charles Street around 9 p.m. for a hit-and-run call.

Police said it appears the driver backed into the 1-year-old.

Investigators said the driver left the scene on foot.

There was a 20-minute time lapse between the incident and time officers got to the scene , according to Capri.

Police shared a photo of the driver, Earnest Ponder, before a press conference Thursday night.

"He can run all he wants. We are going to catch him," Capri said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.