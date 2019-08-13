1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl; deputies arrest caretaker

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Police in Florida say a 1-year-old baby overdosed on fentanyl that was left out by her caretaker.

Heather Revell, 35, was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect and possession of heroin.

A statement from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Revell told deputies she injected herself with fentanyl-laced heroin Saturday. The statement said Revell said she cleared away the drugs and paraphernalia, but the baby must have ingested something left out.

The report said the baby was lethargic and unresponsive when deputies arrived. Pasco County Fire Rescue gave the baby Narcan and took her to the hospital. She's expected to recover.

The statement said deputies found used syringes and crushed Xanax in the home and fentanyl in Revell's purse. It's unclear whether Revell has an attorney.

