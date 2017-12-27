Man, 18, killed in Sanford drive-by shooting marks 9th homicide of 2017, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - An 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in Sanford early Wednesday has been identified, Sanford police said.



Lester Inman was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive just after midnight when police said he was shot and killed.



"They killed my little brother, man. They killed my little brother," said the victim's brother, who asked not to be identified.



According to Inman's brother, the 18-year-old was coming back from his girlfriend's house and never returned home.



"Right now, what the investigators have indicated again is that it seems to be isolated." Sanford police spokesman Neal Ronny said.



A 911 caller told police about 15 gunshots were heard just after midnight Wednesday.



Another resident who lives nearby mentioned how crime has taken over her neighborhood recently.



"It's getting worse. It's getting worse everyday," Joy Turner said.



According to the Sanford Police Department, Inman's death is considered the ninth homicide in the city so far this year.



Anyone with information is urged to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

