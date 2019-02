KINGMAN, Ariz. - Congratulations are in order for this momma.

Cleo, a Great Dane, gave birth to 19 healthy puppies on Saturday by cesarean section, the Kingman Animal Hospital said.

The hospital, when sharing before and after photos on its Facebook page, reported mom and babies are doing great.

The post did not indicate whether the puppies will be up for adoption.

