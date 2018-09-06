$2 million in prizes up for grabs in new drone racing competition

Prizes worth $2 million are up for grabs in a new pilot-operated drone racing competition announced today by Lockheed Martin and the Drone Racing League.

The competition, named AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge, will enlist university students, technologists, coders and drone enthusiasts to take drone racing to new boundaries with fully autonomous flights.

"At Lockheed Martin, we are working to pioneer state-of-the-art, AI-enabled technologies that can help solve some of the world's most complex challenges – from fighting wildfires and saving lives during natural disasters to exploring the farthest reaches of deep space," said Keoki Jackson, the chief technology officer of Lockheed Martin. "Now, we are inviting the next generation of AI (artificial intelligence) innovators to join us with our AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge. Competitors will have an opportunity to define the future of autonomy and AI and help our world leverage these promising technologies to build a brighter future."

There’s an added incentive of an extra $250,000 award for the first team that outperforms a professional DRL human-piloted drone.

The competition will open for entries in November. To learn more, visit lockheedmartin.com/alphapilot.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.