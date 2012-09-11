Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party begins

ORLANDO – Tuesday marks the first day of Disney's Halloween event, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The yearly Halloween-themed event is held in Disney's Magic Kingdom park and features special entertainments as well as the park's usual rides. Purchase of an event ticket is required for entry to the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

As the name suggests, the event is "not-so-scary" and is kid-friendly. Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat around the Magic Kingdom at the nightly event.

Special entertainment includes Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade and a special Halloween version of the Wishes fireworks show featuring Disney villains. Disney Characters and Disney Villains in Halloween costumes will also be at the park event which will be specially decorated as "happy haunted hollows."

The event runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight on designated nights, and ticket prices range from $50.95-$64.95 + tax for kids and $55.95-$69.95 + tax for adults.

For more information, visit the website for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Tickets can be purchased here.