Father dies after being shot outside Deltona home, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for two men after a fatal shooting Saturday in Deltona, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the shooting took place around noon in the backyard of a home on the 2300 block of Fountain Road.

Deputies said they arrived at the home in four minutes and found the victim, Brian Walsh, 40, unconscious after being shot multiple times in the torso and chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies said Walsh’s three children who were home narrowly missed seeing their father get shot. An obituary published online said Walsh had five children and stepchildren total.

"They were home when their father was killed. It's tragic," Chief Deputy John Creamer said. "That's one of the commitments of Sheriff (Mike) Chitwood -- to apprehend violent criminals and put them in jail as soon as possible, and I assure you all of our resources are out there right now doing that."

Deputies believe Walsh and the shooter were acquaintances, but they're not providing any clues as to what the motive may have been.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for video surveillance in the neighborhood to help identify the shooter. Deputies said witnesses told them they saw two black men flee the scene in a black-colored Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to change the spelling of the victim's name and age. Law enforcement originally identified the man as 39-year-old Bryan Walsh. Deputies said the man's name is Brian Walsh, and he was 40 years old.