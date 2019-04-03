New camera installed at Sanford park after vandals strike again

SANFORD, Fla. – A new high-tech camera was installed at Coastline Park in Sanford Wednesday after officials say someone vandalized the park during spring break, causing more than $30,000 in damage.

Robert Beall, with the City of Sanford, said vandalism has been an issue the past two years.

"It's disheartening to see all this work put in and the park treated the way it is," Beall said.

The vandals burned five trash receptacles, burned material on the playground, damaged the fence and burned holes in the picnic tables.

Beall said the the parks and recreation budget does not allow for them to simply go out and buy new equipment to replace everything.

"It's not money we have available to replace, so the trash cans are going to stay where they are at till we can get funding to replace them," Beall said.

The new camera will get a 360-degree angle of the park from now on. The footage also traces back to the Sanford Police Department.

"The cameras are tied to the Police Department and they are able to monitor them and this will help catch whoever is doing this," Beall said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5199 or parks and recreation at 407-688-5103.