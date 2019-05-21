Here’s how to get your Personalized Pinpoint forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather in Central Florida can be tricky, and we all have important events in our lives for which we need to make plans.

So what’s better than a Personalized Pinpoint forecast just for you and your important day?

Send us a video of you or the upcoming big event and News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos can personalize a forecast for you on News 6 at Nine.

Here's an example of what it will look like if and when your video airs in News 6 at Nine:

If you have a photo, use the submission form at the very bottom of this page.

Be sure to include details about whose special day it is.

USE THIS FORM TO SUBMIT A VIDEO

USE FORM BELOW TO SUBMIT A PHOTO