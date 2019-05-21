Here’s how to get your Personalized Pinpoint forecast
Candace Campos features viewer events on News 6 at Nine
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather in Central Florida can be tricky, and we all have important events in our lives for which we need to make plans.
So what’s better than a Personalized Pinpoint forecast just for you and your important day?
Send us a video of you or the upcoming big event and News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos can personalize a forecast for you on News 6 at Nine.
Here's an example of what it will look like if and when your video airs in News 6 at Nine:
If you have a photo, use the submission form at the very bottom of this page.
Be sure to include details about whose special day it is.
USE THIS FORM TO SUBMIT A VIDEO
USE FORM BELOW TO SUBMIT A PHOTO
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.