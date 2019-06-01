VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Daytona Beach man after he fled from an attempted traffic stop and deputies found a dangerous amount of fentanyl in his vehicle.

Key’Shaun Martin, 23, was wanted on drug-trafficking charges following a recent major narcotics investigation in Volusia County.

"Known as 'Operation Smooth Criminal,' the yearlong investigation was unveiled May 16 when members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Volusia Bureau of Investigation dismantled an organization responsible for distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Volusia County and beyond. Ringleaders and several other members were arrested with more arrests expected," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Martin was arrested Friday after he was spotted driving a car with a stolen license plate. As a deputy attempted a traffic stop, Martin immediately fled the scene.

The sheriff’s helicopter Air 1 was alerted and followed the black Infiniti as it sped recklessly through neighborhoods in Daytona Beach, Holly Hill and Ormond Beach.

Stop sticks were used at two different locations during the chase and the car finally stopped near the intersection of Seville Street and South Ridgewood Avenue in Ormond Beach.

According to a news release, "The driver, identified as Martin, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies and detectives searched the vehicle and located multiple phones, scales containing narcotic residue and multiple plastic bags. Deputies and detectives surmised the contents of the bags were emptied into a beverage cup in the vehicle and tested positive for liquid fentanyl."

Officials say, at least 239 grams of fentanyl were located in the vehicle -- a dangerous amount that has the ability to kill hundreds of people.

“This arrest illustrates our commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic here in our county and stopping scumbags like Key’Shaun Martin from further trafficking deadly heroin and fentanyl, which is killing members of our community,” Sheriff Michael Chitwood said Saturday. “The amount of fentanyl Martin had in his possession at the time of his arrest could have easily killed hundreds, if not thousands of people and I’m confident that his arrest has prevented another overdose in our county.”

Martin had an active warrant for his arrest on charges of conspiracy to traffic heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a crime with a $250,000 bond.

"Martin was charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin 28 grams or more; unlawful use of a two-way communication device to commit a crime; flee/attempt to elude with lights siren active; drug offense (felony); petit theft first offense. He remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $1,007,000 bail."

Original Story - May 16, 2019

📷

Drugs, luxury vehicles, cash and a gun stolen from a deputy's patrol vehicle were among the items seized during an operation targeting drug trafficking in Volusia County.

Deputies said the yearlong "Operation Smooth Criminal" began in 2018.

The ringleaders of the drug ring -- Macel "MJ" Green and Robert Hamilton Jr. -- were arrested along with other accused dealers and Kenneth Rowell, who was found to have trafficking amounts of narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop and is believed to be the organization's supplier, according to a news release.

So far, eight people have been arrested on trafficking charges and warrants are active for 14 more suspects.

Search warrants were executed at six locations in Volusia County, which led to drugs, 20 guns, luxury vehicles and a quarter of a million dollars in cash being seized, among other things.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said they believe the arrests will put a damper on drug activity in the area.

“You’re talking 3 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine hitting our streets on a weekly basis,” Chitwood said. “These clowns are out there murdering people with the poison they’re dealing, because human life is cheap on the streets.”

Anyone who witnesses drug activity is urged to report it to law enforcement officers.

“It's imperative that the community continues to funnel information to us. It's imperative, because we're only as good as the information you give us,” Chitwood said.

Below are the suspects who are in custody: