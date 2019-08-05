Charges dropped, reduced against Oviedo man accused of running girl over

OVIEDO, Fla. – Most of the charges have been dropped or reduced in the case of an 18-year-old man accused of running a girl over and robbing her when she tried to purchase Juuls from him in Oviedo, court records show.

Police said Joshua Cole, 18, of Oviedo, was arrested on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, hit-and-run, and aggravated battery.

Documents show, however, that all of the charges have been dropped, except robbery by sudden snatching, which was reduced to a misdemeanor.

According to investigators, the girl told police she and Cole were acquaintances from high school.

Officers said the two exchanged text messages and the victim wanted to purchase Juul e-cigarettes from him. Authorities said they met near Sweetwater Park on Magnolia Street, and Cole showed up in a blue Ford truck and the victim tried to purchase a Juul for $20 from him.

A passenger with Cole took the money from her and pushed her onto the ground next to the truck, according to investigators. While she was on the ground, Cole backed the truck and ran over the victim’s right leg near her knee, according to police report.

Ad

The grass was wet and the grass was saturated, she did not suffer serious injuries, according to authorities. Police said she was not taken to a hospital.

The victim was able to give a description of the truck to officers, according to police. Investigators said when they arrived to Cole’s home, the suspect’s father was able to get Cole to come back.

Authorities said Cole was arrested and taken to the Oviedo Police Department.