Body found near condo complex identified as 33-year-old woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A decomposing body that was found near a condo complex has been identified as a 33-year-old woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Ashley Alsup was found Saturday afternoon in a wooded area near Winter Park Woods. A witness told News 6 he found the body when he noticed a hand sticking out of a trash bag.

On Friday, deputies said detectives do not believe Alsup died under suspicious circumstances.

Details about her cause of death have not been released.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.