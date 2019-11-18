Beefy King set to reopen Wednesday after arson fire
Restaurant has to replace entire inventory
ORLANDO, Fla. – Beefy King is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, about a week after police say a man intentionally set the iconic restaurant on fire.
The fire started in the back of the restaurant on Nov. 12. Restaurant officials initially planned to reopen on Tuesday but had to push it back a day since all the inventory needed to be restocked.
“It was terrifying. I just couldn’t believe I was walking up and seeing police tape and the fire vehicles and everything,” Beefy King co-owner Shannon Woodrow said.
After the fire broke started, Orlando police arrested John Huff late Tuesday on charges of arson and criminal mischief. According to officers, photos and surveillance show footage of Huff at the scene.
The fire did not cause extensive damages.
