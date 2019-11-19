Police arrest man accused of breaking into cars at Belle Isle Crunch Fitness

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Belle Isle Police Department said officers arrested a man accused of breaking into cars at the Crunch Fitness parking lot.

Court records show Joshua Simpkins, 24, of Orlando, is facing charges of burglary, petit theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and criminal mischief.

On Aug. 2, police posted photos of car break-ins at Crunch Fitness on Hoffner Avenue.

On Aug. 20, investigators shared photos of a man accused of using stolen credit cards from the Crunch Fitness burglaries.

Officers said the stolen cards were used at Publix and Dollar General.

On Oct. 24, an officer with the Orlando Police Department said the man in the photos was Simpkins.

About three weeks later, Orlando Police arrested Simpkins.

Simpkins is also accused of pointing a green laser at an Orange County Sheriffs Office Aviation Unit helicopter.

His trial for that case is set for January.