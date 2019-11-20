Report: Man shoots, kills neighbor over dog

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa man is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over an argument regarding his dog.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Kalab Bradford was behind the gunfire that went off by MacArthur Circle in unincorporated Cocoa Tuesday night. The victim, Mark Hurst, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said the two were neighbors arguing over Bradford’s dog running loose in the neighborhood. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, according to a BCSO release.

After the two men were separated, Bradford got a gun from his home and returned to the yard and shot Hurst, according to deputies.

Bradford is now being held in the Brevard County Jail on no bond. He’s facing a second-degree murder charge.