COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A driver and his passenger are dead following a car crash in Cocoa Beach.

Officials said the crash happened overnight Saturday at the intersection of Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue.

“When officers arrived they determined a truck traveling southbound on North Atlantic Ave., crashed into a vehicle traveling northbound as it was making a left turn onto a residential street,” Cocoa Beach officials said.

According to officials, a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.

Later in the day, investigators were notified that the driver involved in the crash also died after receiving injuries from the crash.

“Apollo Corapi, 80, of Cocoa Beach and his passenger, Marta Ney, 78, of Melbourne, have both died as a result of the crash,” officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department by calling 321-868-3251.