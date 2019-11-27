ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an Orange County woman is expected to host a news conference Wednesday, asking the public for information in the death of their 24-year-old daughter.

Kayshla Torres was found shot after a crash on May 29 by the 4100 block of Nashville Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Investigators initially said she was shot by a stray bullet. They have not located a shooter.

Today’s news conference is set for 10:30 a.m.