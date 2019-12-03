Leaders want to bring more World Wrestling Entertainment events to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County have approved $125,000 in funding to help bring two major World Wrestling Entertainment events to Orlando.

During a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted to use tourist development tax dollars in an effort to secure bids for WWE's SummerSlam and Survivor Series events.

The board approved a bid fee of $75,000 for SummerSlam in August of either 2020, 2021 or 2022. The estimated economic impact of the event is $6 million.

A bid fee of $50,000 was also approved for Survivor Series in November of either 2020, 2021 or 2022. The estimated economic impact of that event is $4 million.

Harvey Wimbush, who works in Orlando, said he thinks it's a good move for the county.

“You bring it here, I guarantee it will pack out every time,” Wimbush said. “Little kids to adults like myself will be involved, guaranteed.”

In April 2017, Orlando hosted Wrestlemania 33. According to an independent study commissioned by WWE, the week worth of events brought an economic impact of $181.5 million to the city.

In addition to funding for the wrestling events, commissioners also approved $137,500 for advertising and promotion of the Florida Cup competition. The event will be held in Orlando on Jan. 15.

“It was jam packed,” Wimbush said. “Jam packed. I can tell you how I know. It’s because of the traffic.”