81-year-old woman in electric scooter killed in crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night when she tried to cross State Road 471 in her electric powered scooter in Marion County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 5:55 p.m. in the area of State Road 471 and Central Avenue.

This is about 10 miles east of Interstate 75 and four miles south of State Road 50.

Troopers said Eva Albarran was heading eastbound on Central Avenue on an electric powered scooter when she tried to cross State Road 471.

FHP said the driver of a 2008 Toyota Tundra was heading northbound on State Road 471.

Investigators said Albarran traveled into the path of the Toyota.

Troopers said Albarran died at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.