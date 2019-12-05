Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ attraction evacuated on opening day, riders say

It’s the day many people have been waiting for as thousands of people flocked to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the opening of the new “Star Wars” ride.

The grand moment of riders getting to experience “Rise of the Resistance” was met with disappointment, however, when the ride was evacuated early Thursday, according to several social media users.

BlogMickey.com reported on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. that “rumors were true of construction woes and Rise of the Resistance is experiencing downtime on opening day. We had made it onto the ride and were in a final briefing before the lights came on and we were evacuated from the ride.”

VIDEO: Opening Day Evacuation from Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge https://t.co/1zjEkDiBNp — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) December 5, 2019

Another Disney blog, WDW News Today, reported similar news on Twitter saying, “#RiseOfTheResistance broke down and we’re stuck. We’re being evacuated.”

RISE OF THE RESISTANCE UPDATE: Ride’s down. Got a pass to come back later. Watch video for more. #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/xefRrQHPNP — Austin Does (@itsaustindoes) December 5, 2019

They did such a good job resisting they managed to resist opening the ride. #riseoftheresistance — Gary Pounds (@garypounds) December 5, 2019

According to Theme Park Express, “After about an hour downtime it looks like guests are re entering the queue. Priority being given to guests who were evacuated off the ride earlier.”

After about an hour downtime it looks like guests are re entering the queue. Priority being given to guests who were evacuated off the ride earlier. #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/74irTw4wu2 — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) December 5, 2019

Other than the first-day woes, riders are reporting the new ride is one of the best they’ve been on.

The best ride I have ever been on. Like this was insane. You feel like you are in Star Wars. Full sizes AT-AT!!#GalaxysEdge #WaltDisneyWorld #RiseOfTheResistance #StarWars #MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/zXgOnaROpD — Craig Macrae (@GoldenBoyMacrae) December 4, 2019

I am forever changed. This was the best experience ever! There’s nothing like #RiseoftheResistance. You have got to experience it for yourself!! EVERYONE can do this ride. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/nLLJPNSiBi — Ryan Clavin (@ryno1185) December 4, 2019