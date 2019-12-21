PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Steam billows from a locomotive as The Polar Express departs for the "North Pole" under the watch of conductor Jerry Angier, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Portland, Maine. The annual holiday journey is staffed mostly by volunteers and is the largest annual fundraiser for the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a train departing for the “North Pole” from Portland, Maine; President Donald Trump in Michigan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington on the day of the impeachment vote; and a long exposure photo of a space capsule test from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 14-20, 2019.

