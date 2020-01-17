Florida woman saved from burning car just before it explodes
Victim suffered serious injuries
STUART, Fla. – Officials say a Florida man stopped at the scene of a burning wreck and teamed up with a sheriff’s deputy to save the woman inside just before the car exploded.
Tony Weisman told WPTV he saw the front part of a car on fire when he pulled up to the crash in Stuart, Florida.
A witness told him a woman was trapped inside.
A deputy then arrived and the two men ran up to the car to get the woman out. The car exploded less than a minute later.
Twenty-one-year-old Rosie Ramirez is now recovering from serious injuries including multiple broken bones.
