100-year-old woman’s birthday wish -- to go to jail -- granted

A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday by doing what she wanted, hanging out in a jail cell.

Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday in a jail in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Bryant says she's lived a century and has never been arrested.

She wanted it off her bucket list, and authorities obliged.

Deputies showed up at her assisted living center and handcuffed her. She even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

The deputies gave Bryant a round of hugs and a jail-house portrait.

She returned to her retirement community and celebrated with a party and a good story.