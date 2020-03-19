Florida man takes off pants after crashing into car, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man got naked from the waist down and made lewd gestures at an underage girl after he crashed into the car she was in, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Cody Hicks was driving erratically Friday and crashed into a car with two females inside.

After the crash, Hicks pulled down his pants and underwear while standing in the middle of the street and began touching his penis while sticking his tongue out at witnesses, records show.

Hicks is also accused of asking the underage victim if she wanted to participate in a sex act while he had his penis exposed.

Deputies said Hicks refused to cooperate with the investigation and would only answer with, “I want my lawyer" when he was asked a question.

He was arrested on a lewd and lascivious exhibition charge. Court records show he entered a plea of not guilty.