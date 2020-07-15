Model projects 224,000 coronavirus deaths by November

A key model of projected COVID-19 deaths now forecasts nearly a quarter of a million deaths in the U.S. by Nov. 1.

The model is from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Last week, it was projecting more than 208,000 deaths by the start of November.

Now, the IHME model is projecting 224,000 deaths by that time.

IHME Chair Dr. Chris Murray said the increase is due to the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases across parts of the country.

Specifically, Murray pointed to the upsurge in cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.

He also cited the increase in hospitalizations in multiple states.

According to Murray, the best strategy right now might be a mask mandate.

He says it could save more than 40,000 lives in the U.S. between now and November.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.