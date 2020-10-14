Can you help? SPCA of Brevard searching for hospice home for dying dog

Meet Sir Mix-A-Lot, who is a very good boy.

This sweet 8-year-old pup was rescued from a crowded shelter in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura passed through. In early September, volunteers from the SPCA of Brevard traveled 12 hours in an RV to bring homeless animals to safety, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Mix was one of those lucky enough to be rescued after riding out the hurricane. He’s handsome, happy and loves to spend time with human friends.

But like most of the dogs rescued, he has medical challenges. Sadly, Sir Mix-A-Lot is dying. Within a week after arriving in Titusville, SPCA staff noticed signs of heart failure. X-rays revealed several cancerous tumors and advanced damage caused by end-stage heartworm disease.

The SPCA is seeking a family to open their home to Mix to show him love in his last weeks. Although they aren’t sure exactly how much time he has left, the best guess is less than a month.

“Sir Mix-A-Lot has been through more than most of us can imagine in his life and now that we know he’s nearing the end, we want to do everything we can to make sure that he is surrounded by the love of a family before he dies,” said Susan Naylor, public relations director for the SPCA.

“As amazing as our shelter is, it isn’t a home, and all dogs deserve to have a home before they pass away.”

Naylor emphasized that it costs nothing to become a “hospice foster” because the SPCA provides all medical care and food, as well as a crate, if needed. When the time comes, the SPCA will also facilitate compassionate end of life care for Mix.

Sir Mix-A-Lot doesn’t require much in the way of specialized care, but he does need to be the only pet in the home. Naylor said he would love to have a home with a big backyard where he can spend time chasing lizards.

“Being a hospice foster isn’t easy, but it’s one of my favorite things to do,” she said. “Knowing that I was the one who ‘loved them last’ helps me deal with the grief of losing them, and I try to use that experience when talking to someone considering hospice fostering for the first time.”

If you are able to help give this good boy a loving home, contact the SPCA of Brevard’s foster department at 321-567-3615, ext. 242. For more information, visit spcabrevard.com.