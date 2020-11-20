Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old Florida girl

MIAMI, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old South Florida girl authorities say is endangered.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Paige Strickland was last seen Thursday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in Miami.

She has brown eyes, dyed purple and blond hair and a reddish birthmark on her right cheek, according to the description provided by the FDLE. Authorities said Strickland is 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and may have a blue backpack with her.

Authorities said it may be difficult to communicate with Strickland. Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.