Finned, furry, and human: Clearwater Marine Aquarium to celebrate rescue days

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Marine Aquarium is about to celebrate the rescue anniversaries of some of its most famous dolphins, Winter and Hope.

The two dolphins have had their rescue stories told around the world from news outlets and in the most recent films, “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2.”

Winter was rescued 15 years ago in 2005 after her tail was caught in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, and Hope was found beached in 2010. Both dolphins’ inspirational tails have inspired people around the world, especially Winter, who swims around her pool with or without a prosthetic tail.

To celebrate both rescue anniversaries, the aquarium is hosting an event called Rescue Days. The aquarium is partnering with SPCA Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast JFCS Heart Gallery of Pinellas & Pasco Program to bring awareness to their missions of finding forever homes for both pets and kids in need.

The event begins Thursday, Dec. 10, and runs till Saturday, Dec. 12.

The rescue days event includes a number of activities, which are free with admission.

Talk to members of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescue team and check out one of our rescue vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Foster families can enjoy a socially distanced behind-the-scenes tour prior to the aquarium opening to guests.

Watch our animal care team dives with banners celebrating our event at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

Learn more about Gulf Coast JFCS Heart Gallery of Pinellas & Pasco Program and SPCA Tampa Bay by visiting their information table.

Participate in a virtual trash clean up to prevent future rescues.

Meet with dogs from the SPCA Tampa Bay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

During this time, families can also bring in their furry friend to have a photo taken with either Winter or Hope.

