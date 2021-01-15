Betty White says she’s ‘blessed with good health’ as 99th birthday approaches

American actress and comedian Betty White will be turning 99 on Sunday, WJXT reports.

The “Golden Girls” actress has been quarantining at home during the pandemic while working on the re-release of her 1970s show “The Pet Set,” according to reports.

Among many, some of her accomplishments involve a television career spanning over 80 years, eight Emmy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a 1985 Television Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2009 Disney Legend.

In an interview, White talked about her health and happiness.

“I am blessed with good health,” she told People, “so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

She told People it is a sense of humor that keeps her going.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself,” White said.

Betty White was born in 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois.