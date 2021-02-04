Americans planning to take extra week off, survey found

Americans are planning to take back their vacations this year.

After spending most of 2020 at home, people are ready to travel.

Expedia’s annual deprivation study found that 64% of respondents felt vacation deprived. That’s a 3% increase from last year.

Of the respondents, 42% had to cancel at least one trip in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But to make up for that, they’re vowing to take more vacation days than usual this year.

In the U.S., that means an increase from the average eight days of vacation to 13.

A total of 9,200 people around the world participated in the travel website’s online survey.