(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Man killed in explosion at baby shower

A party celebrating a birth resulted in a death over the weekend.

Michigan authorities say one man was killed after an explosion at a baby shower Saturday night.

According to state police, the homeowner bought a cannon prior to the party.

[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]

Its purpose was to spark a large flash, make noise and create smoke in honor of the upcoming baby.

Police say the cannon didn’t have any projectiles but suspect the cannon may have fractured during the explosion.

Ad

That caused shrapnel to spread, and it struck Evan Thomas Silva.

The 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.