Florida man pulls out ‘Dank Gummies’ instead of ID after nearly hitting gas pump, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who nearly hit a gas pump pulled out a package of “Dank Gummies” instead of his driver’s license to show a deputy who was trying to help him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a gas station on Pine Ridge Road in Naples shortly before midnight on March 1 because witnesses said a suspicious man had nearly hit a gas pump and appeared to be under the influence.

Records show Demecio Lopez saw the deputy and immediately asked for help calling AAA because his car wouldn’t start, even though the keys were not in the ignition at the time.

Lopez said he didn’t have the keys to the vehicle but then rummaged through his pockets and pulled out the keys, according to the report.

The deputy then asked Lopez for his driver’s license so he started rifling through his pockets again and this time pulled out a small green package labeled “Dank Gummies” with “cannabis-infused” written on it as well, records show.

The deputy asked if Lopez just pulled out THC gummies and Lopez claimed it was normal candy but when he was asked to hand over the package, the deputy saw that it was labeled as containing 500 mg of THC, according to authorities.

Deputies said Lopez also had a package of “Medicated Nerds ropes” that contained 400 mg of THC per rope.

Lopez claimed his girlfriend had a medical marijuana card due to a cancer diagnosis, according to the affidavit.

At that point, records show Lopez was taken into custody and a small baggie of cocaine was found on his person in addition to the THC-infused candies.

He’s facing charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

