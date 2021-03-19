Florida authorities looking for men who cut pelican’s gullet, pulled it over bird’s head

Authorities say they're looking for two men who cut a pelican's gullet and pulled it over the bird's head.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Florida wildlife authorities are looking for two men who are accused of cutting a pelican’s gullet and then pulling it over the bird’s head, ultimately resulting in the bird’s death.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos of the pair on Facebook, saying the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was looking for them in connection with the March 8 incident in Islamorada.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

Ad

The pelican was found near Tea Table Bridge and was taken to a wild bird center, where it was euthanized.

Both men were pictured holding fishing poles and what appears to be a bottled beverage.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the wildlife alert hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).