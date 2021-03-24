Georgia to open COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and up starting this week

James Stallings, director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, right, speaks as Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a news conference to discus the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – All Georgia residents age 16 and above will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning this Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

This comes after the state received more than 400,000 additional doses this week and officials saying they have thousands of appointment times open for those eligible -- which currently is people 55 years old and above along with health care workers, school personnel and people with underlying health conditions, News 6 partner News4Jax reports.

“It is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said of the vaccine.

This expansion of eligibility comes despite Kemp saying that Georgia has received the second-lowest amount of vaccines per 100,000 people of any state in the nation.

As of Tuesday, just over 2 million people in Georgia have received at least one dose as 1.1 million are fully vaccinated, or about 19% of the adult population.

FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense have brought in additional resources making it possible to vaccinate 42,000 Georgians a week at the mass vaccination sites around the state -- including one at the Waycross Mall.

APPOINTMENTS: myvaccinegeorgia.com

Kemp said he will travel to Waycross on Friday to get his first dose to help encourage people to get vaccinated in the southern and more rural counties, where the rates of people getting vaccinated are lagging.

Vaccinations are also available at thousands of pharmacies across the state.