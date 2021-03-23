Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ORLANDO, Fla. – People have been flashing them in selfies and carrying them around in case of emergency and now those coveted COVID-19 vaccine cards can be laminated for free.

Staples is laminating them for safekeeping.

To help make sure people’s vaccine information cards don’t get too worn down, the office supply chain is offering the service for free for a limited time.

A Staples spokesperson confirmed all locations will honor the in-store deal until May 1.

To take part in the deal, guests need to head to a Staples location with their card. Those who are receiving a two-shot vaccination series must be fully vaccinated and it must be noted on their card.

Guests would need to report to the printing area and a Staples employee will laminate and return the card in minutes. There is a limit for one free lamination per guest.

To find a Staples location near you, click here.