Anyone 40 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming event in Eatonville

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Anyone 40 and older who’d like to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so during a one-day-only event happening this weekend in Eatonville, as long as they secure an appointment.

The event will happen Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Eatonville, located on Kennedy Boulevard.

About 500 Pfizer vaccine doses will be given and as of Monday, there were still 150 or so appointments left. To secure a slot, call either 407-335-4403, 407-960-1485 or 407-335-4179 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To be eligible, a resident must fall into one of the following categories: