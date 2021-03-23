photo
63º

Local News

Anyone 40 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming event in Eatonville

Appointments required

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Vaccine
,
Orange County
A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Anyone 40 and older who’d like to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so during a one-day-only event happening this weekend in Eatonville, as long as they secure an appointment.

The event will happen Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Eatonville, located on Kennedy Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]

About 500 Pfizer vaccine doses will be given and as of Monday, there were still 150 or so appointments left. To secure a slot, call either 407-335-4403, 407-960-1485 or 407-335-4179 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To be eligible, a resident must fall into one of the following categories:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff
  • Persons 40 years of age and older
  • Health care personnel of any age with proof of employment
  • K-12 school and child care employees of any age with proof of employment
  • Sworn law enforcement officers of any age with proof of employment
  • Firefighters of any age with proof of employment
  • Individuals with a high risk medical condition of any age with medical documentation

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.