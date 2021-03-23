Anyone 40 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming event in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Anyone 40 and older who’d like to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so during a one-day-only event happening this weekend in Eatonville, as long as they secure an appointment.
The event will happen Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Eatonville, located on Kennedy Boulevard.
[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]
About 500 Pfizer vaccine doses will be given and as of Monday, there were still 150 or so appointments left. To secure a slot, call either 407-335-4403, 407-960-1485 or 407-335-4179 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To be eligible, a resident must fall into one of the following categories:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Persons 40 years of age and older
- Health care personnel of any age with proof of employment
- K-12 school and child care employees of any age with proof of employment
- Sworn law enforcement officers of any age with proof of employment
- Firefighters of any age with proof of employment
- Individuals with a high risk medical condition of any age with medical documentation