Florida FEMA-supported vaccine sites to offer first doses until early April

ORLANDO, Fla. – The federally-supported vaccine sites in Florida, including in Orlando, will continue to offer first dose coronavirus vaccines until April 7, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday.

The FEMA-supported sites in Orlando at Valencia College as well as in Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami were set to begin administering only second doses of the vaccine but will continue to offer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24 to April 7, according to a news release.

“Previously, the state announced that the vaccination sites would only be able to administer second dose shots during this time,” a Florida Division of Emergency Management news release read, adding that, “After evaluating current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed to continue administering first dose shots for March 24 – April 7.”

The vaccines will only be offered at the main FEMA sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami. Beginning April 7, these sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through April 14.

Satellite sites associated with each federally-supported hub site will continue only administering second dose shots between March 24 – April 14. All state- and federally-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

“All satellite sites will return to their original locations over the next three weeks so all individuals who received their first dose at these sites can receive their second doses,” according to the news release. “The Division will continue to post the satellite schedule online to reduce confusion about when the satellite sites will return to their previous locations.”

Additionally, for the last two weeks of the FEMA-supported sites, the hubs will offer one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines from April 14-28.

The federally-supported sites were only supposed to be open for eight weeks. However, state officials are working closely with the federal government to determine if these sites can remain open past April 28.

