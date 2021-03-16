FEMA to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Orlando Northwest Neighborhood Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In efforts to bring vaccine shots to those who otherwise wouldn’t have access, FEMA will be setting up one of its vaccine satellite sites at the Northwest Neighborhood Center in Orlando.

The mobile site will be at 3955 W D Judge Drive Thursday through Saturday. Operations will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary, however, it is a walk-up site and patients should plan accordingly.

Shots are free to eligible individuals. Click here to see if you qualify for the vaccine under Orange County guidelines.

Individuals can also head to Central Florida’s main FEMA site at Valencia College’s west campus in Orlando. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seniors 65 and older can request a free ride from LYNX.

For more information about vaccination sites in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/vaccine.