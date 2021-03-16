First children vaccinated in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces the problem of having a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, FILE)

The first children have received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the pharmaceutical company’s pediatric clinical trial.

About 67,00 children in the U.S. and Canada between the ages of six months and 11 years old are participating.

The children are getting two doses of the vaccine, spaced about 28 days apart.

As the trial continues, some children will be given a placebo.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults in December.