First children vaccinated in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

The first children have received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the pharmaceutical company’s pediatric clinical trial.
About 67,00 children in the U.S. and Canada between the ages of six months and 11 years old are participating.
The children are getting two doses of the vaccine, spaced about 28 days apart.
As the trial continues, some children will be given a placebo.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults in December.