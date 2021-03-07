New pop-up FEMA vaccine site opens at Kelly Park in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – FEMA opened a new pop-up vaccination site at Kelly Park in Apopka on Sunday.

Cars lined up for miles weaving through the trees as people waited for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carlos Coronado arrived around 5 a.m. and waited hours to get his shot.

“Get up early this morning so I can take care of this and have peace of mind,” Coronado said.

Coronado is a bus driver for Orange County Public Schools. He said he is grateful to get the vaccine after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week all K-12 school employees, regardless of age, are eligible to get vaccinated at federally operated sites.

“I feel better, kind of, peace of mind. Very optimistic,” Coronado said.

He joined hundreds of others who waited to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the pop-up FEMA vaccination site at Kelly Park. The drive-thru mobile site is offering 500 shots daily through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Noemi Iris Menedez said she prayed to get the vaccine and now feels thankful to be protected.

“We’ve got to try to be healthy and be safe, that’s the bottom line,” Menedez said.

As more people get the shot, Coronado hopes life can return to normal.

“I’m hopeful, yes,” he said.

