New FEMA mobile vaccine site opens in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FEMA opened a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday to serve people in east Orange County.

The site is at South Econ Park located at 3850 South Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando. It’s open through Wednesday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alejandro Cuevas and Sonia Fuentes said they spent months trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We called and called, they’re full already. Just kept waiting until they say over here people can do without appointments,” Cuevas said.

They finally got their shots on Sunday at South Econ Park. The couple said they are grateful they didn’t have to go far to get vaccinated.

“As long as now we have the first one it will be okay. I hope so,” Cuevas said.

The walk-up site is administering 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine daily. It is first-come, first-served and no appointments are required.

Yvonne Rosales said her husband showed up early to get in line.

“We didn’t have time to look for appointment for him, so thank God he’s in the line so he’s going to get his vaccine. He wants his vaccine,” Rosales said.

The shots are available to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine eligibility list is growing this week.

Starting on Monday, people ages 60 and older can get the vaccine. The governor said the goal is to eventually expand to people 55 and older later this month, as well as possibly opening vaccine eligibility to everyone in April.

Rosales said the vaccine is giving her family peace of mind.

“That we’re going to be safe and we’re going to be better and we’re going to try not to get sick,” Rosales said.

Cuevas added after spending a year not leaving their home, now that they’re protected, they are looking forward to seeing their family.

“I hope next Friday or Saturday we go and see them. I hope,” he said.

