Australia experiencing spider, snake invasion amid floods

Southeastern Australia is seeing a massive animal exodus caused by record-breaking floods.

People are seeing a surge of creatures on their land as they try to find higher ground.

Spiders in particular have been found in homes.

People have also reported seeing trees full of snakes.

Rains have inundated communities.

According to New South Wales’ Premier, nearly 18,000 people have been forced to flee flood-hit regions in the state.