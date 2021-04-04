Anti-mask Florida bar owner charged with hosting illegal all-male strip show

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – West Melbourne police say a host of city ordinances regulating adult entertainment were violated Thursday night during an all-male revue they raided at Westside Sports Bar & Grill, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Undercover agents with body cameras attended the male strip show at 3026 W. New Haven Drive on Thursday night. The bar’s owner, 31-year-old Gary Kirby, is accused of knowingly and illegally operating the strip show after being cautioned by police in the past.

Flyers advertising the show on Facebook invited attendees to come to the male revue featuring the “Men of Utopia” and touted glamour shots of muscular-looking performers who were expected to be dancing at the venue.

During the performance, the dancers reportedly violated various city rules against giving lap dances, displaying nudity and touching customers in certain areas of their bodies, according to the arrest affidavit.

City ordinances banning the display of male genitals were also violated, according to the affidavit.

Westside Sports Bar & Grill has received support and ridicule on social media for making strong anti-mask posts, going as far to host an “anti-lockdown” party on St. Patrick’s Day and saying no masks or social distancing would be allowed inside the establishment.

After being taken into custody, Kirby told officers he knew the performance was illegal and that he had exchanged emails with police in the past who let him know that hosting the performances was illegal, according to the affidavit.

Kirby was booked at the Brevard County Jail and has since been released on $250 bond. He is being charged with operating an adult entertainment establishment in violation of municipal ordinance.

