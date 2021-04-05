Florida man accused of stealing ambulance, getting it stuck in mud

Trey Cornwell is accused of stealing an ambulance in Hernando County on April 4, 2021.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man stole an ambulance from a hospital while first responders were assisting a patient but got the vehicle stuck in sand and mud, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show the Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services ambulance was parked in the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. while paramedics were inside the hospital dropping off a patient.

When paramedics returned, they realized the ambulance had been stolen and deputies said they determined 29-year-old Trey Cornwell, of Weeki Wachee, was behind the wheel.

Cornwell is accused of driving the stolen ambulance about 8 miles away to Port Court in Spring Hill, where he got it stuck in sand and mud as he was driving toward a body of water.

Records show Cornwell ditched the ambulance and ran away only to be arrested nearby a short time later.

He’s facing a grand theft auto charge.

