Former NFL, Florida State Seminole linebacker Geno Hayes dies at 33

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 19: Geno Hayes #55 of the Jacksonville Jaguars asks the crowd for noise during the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Field on October 19, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Former pro football player Geno Hayes has died at the age of 33.

His high school football coach Frankie Carroll says Hayes died from liver disease.

Earlier this year, Hayes told ESPN that he had been diagnosed with liver disease two years ago and was awaiting a transplant.

Hayes played seven seasons as a linebacker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers released a statement saying they were saddened to learn of Hayes’ death. They said he was a beloved teammate and dedicated to volunteering in the community.

Hayes leaves behind a wife and two children.