VIDEO: Tortillas thrown at Hispanic basketball team members after game

Authorities in Coronado, California, are investigating what’s being called a racist incident at the end of a high school basketball playoff game.

It happened Saturday right after Coronado High School beat Orange Glen High School in a regional championship game.

It was a close game that came down to the final seconds.

Things took a turn when people in the stands threw tortillas toward a group of predominantly Hispanic team members from Orange Glen.

Witnesses say after that, a fight broke out between players.

The Coronado School District has identified the students responsible and is vowing disciplinary action.