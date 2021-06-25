More than 1 in 10 miss second COVID-19 vaccine shot

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris. The 27-nation European Union has recommended that restrictions be lifted for American tourists, as more people get vaccinated in the U.S. and Europe, travellers are eager for things to return to something resembling normal. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned that a growing number of Americans are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccine shot as the delta variant continues to spread.

It’s now estimated that more than one in 10 Americans who have received their first vaccine have not gotten the required second dose.

That’s about 15 million Americans who could now be left more vulnerable to the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

Add that to the 46% of the population who haven’t been vaccinated at all and the risk of a widespread outbreak of the delta variant heightens.

Adults under the age of 30 are most likely to have missed their second dose.

The White House is now focusing on young adults as a renewed focus of its ongoing strategy to fight the pandemic.