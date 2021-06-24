Dr. Jill Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci encourage residents in Osceola County to get COVID-19 vaccine

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci stopped in Osceola County to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci stopped in Osceola County to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The First Lady had a moment with one woman, holding her hand and waiting with her while health officials administered her shot.

Dr. Biden said about five out of 10 Floridians are fully vaccinated and added that’s not enough.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

This is the reason she said she came to Osceola County on Thursday to encourage people to get the shot.

Ad

Their visit comes just 10 days ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of adult Americans partially vaccinated by July 4.

In Osceola County, as of June 17, health officials said 57 percent of those 12 and older have been vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is safe, it’s effective, and it’s free,” Dr. Biden said

She also made a plea for those waiting to get vaccinated.

“I’m here to ask anyone who [is] listening, all you TV viewers, all the people on the radio stations, all the people within the sound of my voice to please go and get your shot,” Dr. Biden said.

The First Lady also had a stop in Tampa, where she was to join the Tampa Bay Lightning for a vaccination event.